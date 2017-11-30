Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:40 | November 30 2017
Argam Abrahamyan on Samvel Alexanyan buying Hovik Abrahamyan’s business

We asked Hovik Abrahamyan’s son, “Tsarukyan” alliance MP Aram Abrahamyan, whether it was true that his family carries out an outflow of capital and transfers their businesses to Germany. Let us remind you that media had published about this, stating that Hovik Abrahamyan has transferred a part of his family business to Germany. Argam Abrahamyan answered: “No, there is no such thing. I have responded a lot of times, no.”

Information was published also entailing that RPA MP Samvel Alexanyan has bought a few companies belonging to Hovik Abrahamyan, in particular, the knitting factory of Artashat, “Artashat Experimental Mechanical Factory”. Argam Abrahamyan denied the aforementioned as well. To our overview, implying that “Alex Textile” had already confirmed that information that the knitting factory has been bought by Samvel Alexanyan, Argam Abrahamyan replied: “Yes, but we do not have any connection with textile, we do not have any connection with that factory.”

 

Hripsime JEBEJYAN

 

