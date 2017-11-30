‘Leaving EAEU is not relevant to our interests’: Sharmazanov on ‘Yelq’s’ proposal

RPA press secretary Edward Sharmazanov considers the proposal of “Yelq” bloc to freeze EAEU membership as an artificial agenda. “In Armenia the multi-party system and plurality of opinions are secured by law, and we should not get surprised that the overviews of a lot of political forces do not coincide with the overviews of the incumbent force”, explained Sharmazanov.

“Hearings were held, colleagues from “Yelq” introduced their opinion, we introduced ours, but one thing is certain. Armenia should continue EAEU membership, forasmuch as it is in our interests”, he added.

As stated by him, it would be an absurd if a state had a trade opportunity in 150 million market instead of 3 million and did not use it: “It is another question whether we have been able to use all opportunities. But leaving the EAEU is not relevant to our interests.”

Arpine SIMONYAN