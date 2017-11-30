Armenia digital agenda – 2030 long-term strategy presented

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultative meeting to discuss issues related to the digital agenda of Armenia.

A draft long-term strategic document, referred to as “Armenia Digital Agenda – 2030,” developed by the Center for Strategic Initiatives, was presented during the meeting. The developers have explored the possibility for implementing digitization reforms in 6 key areas: infrastructure; digital management; digital transformation of the private sector; promotion of digital skills; development of the institutional system and cyber security.

Reform visions and specific targets have been set for each individual area. New initiatives in the field of digital technology have been proposed, with the main objective being to provide access to modern technologies not only in Yerevan, but also in the provinces, as well as digitizing services and ensuring continued technological development nationwide.

During the exchange of opinions that followed, a number of issues related to the implementation of the Agenda were discussed, including the formation of a relevant business model as part of Digital Transformation. In this context, the speakers touched upon the possibility for attracting investment and cooperating with Armenian ICT companies. Reference was also made to the need for ensuring equal fiscal conditions for those private companies involved in the process of strategy implementation, elaborating and enforcing additional tools for promoting continued investments in the digital sphere, etc.

The Head of Government instructed to involve private sector representatives in the forthcoming discussions and submit an estimate of the amount of investment. Highlighting the development of digital technologies in Armenia, improving e-participation and e-governance, Karen Karapetyan instructed to finalize the Digital Agenda in cooperation with the stakeholders and present a clear-cut action plan, a roadmap and specific measures in January next year.