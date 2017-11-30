PM Receives Swiss Businessman Who Initiated Investment Program in Armenia’s Wine-Making Industry

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Swiss businessman Jakob Schuler who represents Schuler St. Jakobs Kellerei, one of Switzerland’s best known wine houses. Already engaged in Rind and Aghavnadzor communities of Vayots Dzor Marz of Armenia, the company is going to make additional investments in order to expand the scope of its activities.

Welcoming the Swiss businessman’s initiative to invest in Armenia’s winemaking industry, Karen Karapetyan expressed readiness for close cooperation on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. “The Government is doing everything to ensure that investors feel comfortable in our country. We are prepared to back you and support your business development efforts in Armenia,” the Premier said.

Thankful for the reception, Mr Schuler appreciated the conditions available to foreign investors in our country. Presenting the activities of Schuler St Jakobs Kellerei, he noted that Armenia has created a favorable environment for business operations. The Swiss businessman said his company is interested in implementing investment projects in Armenia – a country which boasts rich winemaking traditions.