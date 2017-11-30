Why Ministry of Education does not publish the number of people becoming scientists abroad

Lately, the Minister of Science and Education Levon Mkrtchyan has presented data in the Parliament, witnessing that in the recent years only 646 have remained in the field of science from 5032 defended.

Aravot.am asked the Deputy Minister of Science and Education, Davit Sahakyan on why the ministry does not publish the statistics about who carries out scientific programs with foreign universities and who has defended abroad, to have the whole picture. “Of course, the data on who has gone abroad to study via intergovernmental programs exist, but the ministry does not have data on whether people have appeared abroad by their own initiative, got an education and become scientists or not”, explained the Deputy Minister of Science and Education. He also added: “An objective of creating a book of data of Armenian scientists has been set up and it is in the process, but it is not a statistics, it is simply a database of the people who have appeared in our view.”

Gohar HAKOBYAN