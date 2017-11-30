Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:06 | November 30 2017
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Pay Official Visit to Armenia

At the invitation of RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia on official visit on December 1, 2017.

On the margins of his visit, Giorgi Kvirikashvili will meet with the top leadership of the Republic of Armenia – the President of the Republic of Armenia, the NA Speaker and the Prime Minister. Karen Karapetyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili will make statements for mass media representatives at the end of their talks.

The Georgian Prime Minister will call at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims. He is also scheduled to visit the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

