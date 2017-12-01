‘Gardasil’ tested in Stavropol orphanages: Melita Hakobyan

President of the National Academy of Consumers of Armenia Melita Hakobyan is concerned: the situation in the pharmaceutical market is that they trade at the expense of people’s lives.

“Dear fathers and mothers, if you want to vaccinate your baby, you can do that, it is voluntary, you may even refuse. If you vaccinate, remember that if something happens to your daughter, you will be responsible for that. Just take your child for a checkup twice a year, there are special ways of check-up. The profit of all drug giants is already several times higher than the profit of the drug business. So, this is just a business, and it’s done on third countries”, said Melita Hakobyan referring to “Gardasil” vaccination.

She told she has talked to her partner-experts in Stavropol: “They said that “Gardasil” is being tested in orphanages there, it is a shame!”.

According to her, children were vaccinated during the Soviet times too, but parents had no doubts about the quality of the vaccine. “We did vaccinations, but the vaccines of that time were tested on rats, guinea pigs and mice for thousand times and only years later they were being put into use”.

Arpine SIMONYAN