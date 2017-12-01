‘How can national hero be imprisoned?’: David Gasparyan

“Our heroes are in jails, what a shame, these people have fought for our homeland, it is always possible to isolate anyone, but this should not be the case. Recall October 27, they came and beat our prominent figures, where do we aim at reaching like this? The next one to become a hero, will not become being afraid that he will be treated the same way. I urge releasing them, not letting people stay in jails, heroes should be free, I want also to mention Sefilian”, referring to the court decision to condemn the former commander of the Nagorno Karabakh Defence Army Samvel Babayan to six years of imprisonment said literary critic David Gasparyan.

He reminded that when years ago Eghishe Charents was condemned, the court decided to sentence him to three years’ imprisonment instead of the proposed eight years but Charents remained in jail for about six months and was released: “There are cases when we need to treat as exceptions, how can a national hero be imprisoned? I urge to be lenient”.

General-lieutenant Samvel Babayan is an Artsakh hero, military-political actor, has been one of the secret detachment members in Artsakh liberation fight, has participated in setting Shushi liberation plan. He has also taken part in the negotiations on ceasing military actions, has been the commander of Artsakh self-defense army, the first Minister of Defense of Artsakh, a member at first Supreme Council of Artsakh. In 2000, he was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment being accused of an assassination attempt towards the president of Artsakh but was entitled to remission after 4,5 years. In 2017 the National Security Service has taken Samvel Babayan to jail for “Igla” type of zenith missile smuggling.

Samvel Babayan does not accept the accusation brought up against him. After the publication of the verdict on “Igla” case, Samvel Babayan was found guilty and sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment.

Arpine SIMONYAN