Bako Sahakyan held a working consultation devoted the reforms of the local self-government bodies

On 1 December President Bako Sahakyan held a working consultation devoted the reforms of the local self-government bodies envisaged by the Constitution.

The Head of the State gave instructions to the heads of relevant structures for proper implementation of the discussed issues.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that efficiently functioning local self-government bodies were among the crucial components of the democratic system, which required high-level responsibility and implementation of coordinated work aimed at the formation and development of that institution.

 

