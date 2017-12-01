Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:04 | December 1 2017
18:04 | December 1 2017

PM Receives China Construction First Group Corporation Deputy CEO

PM Receives China Construction First Group Corporation Deputy CEO

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Construction First Group Corporation Wei Yang. The meeting focused on the possibility for the Chinese corporation to get involved in the ongoing road construction and infrastructure improvement projects in Armenia.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook