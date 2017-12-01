Laura Mnjoyan: ‘Lebed visited my father not at an isolation cell, but his home’

There is a question which circulates every now and then: I do not know if it is a wandering scenario, a fable? They say, when General Lebed was in Armenia at Vazgen Sargsyan’s invitation back then, he visited “Nubarashen” penitentiary to see your father – Armenak Mnjoyan, as “Black Spider” diversion group member. The daughter of Armenak Mnjoyan, who is sentenced to life imprisonment, responded: “General Lebed was the Commander-in-chief of Airborne Forces, my father was serving in diversion intelligence group of those units and it was at that time that close relations were established with the General. As far as I know, the instructor’s status was guaranteed by General Lebed in person. He had applied to President Ter-Petrosyan for several times to stop the pressures and release Mnjoyan. At that time Lebed was the Secretary of the Security Council. During his visit to Armenia, Lebed visited my father, not at an isolation cell, but his home.”

