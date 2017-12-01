Karen Karapetyan Receives EIB Vice President-Headed Delegation

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a European Investment Bank delegation led by EIB Vice President Vazil Hudak. The meeting was attended by Head of EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union in Brussels, which is sure to open up new opportunities for cooperation. The Premier underscored that he attached great importance to cooperation with the EIB in key areas such as energy, transport, water supply, solid waste management, small and medium-sized business financing, etc. Karen Karapetyan suggested considering the possibility of performing local currency-denominated transactions in Armenia. Given the effectiveness of the Armenia Border Checkpoints Modernization Program, Karen Karapetyan said he was looking forth to working with the EIB and the European Commission on the Meghri customs checkpoint modernization program.

Describing as effective the EIB-funded programs in Armenia, Vazil Hudak said he had already inspected progress in the reconstruction of M6 Vanadzor-Alaverdi-Georgia Border Highway and Bagratashen Border Checkpoint Modernization programs. Noting that he was impressed with the ongoing and completed projects, the EIB Vice President said the Bank ready to expand cooperation in the following areas: North-South Highway construction, road safety, energy saving, attracting low-interest and long-term loans for SMEs.