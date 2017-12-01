TV hosts mock speakers viewing Armenia not as ‘Russia’s wife’ but an independent state   

Russian NTV channel has addressed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU within the frameworks of “Mesto Vstrechi (meeting point)” program.

Political Scientist Oleg Barabanov, participating in the discussion, has mentioned first and foremost, that “the EU does not need Armenia”, the latter simply wishes to disrupt the newly forming Ethe Eurasian Economic Union He has noted that in 2013, when Armenia was “a free country”, that is – was not in the membership of any union, it made a choice and that choice was the Eurasian Economic Union. Now, as stated by him, when “Eurasian Economic Union gradually turns into a quasi-united state, Armenia will be in the state of Trojan horse.”

One of the guests, Boris Nadezhdin, has explained Armenia’s positioning as “I am a little but a proud girl”, the host has helped from the side: “the girl wants to ravish a young lover.”

Political scientist Sergey Markov, who was present at the meeting, has reminisced “Nzhdeh, Adolf Hitler’s contemporary, whose monuments are placed in Armenia and who is called a national hero.” As stated by him, Armenians try to even “interfere in Russia’s domestic affairs and put pressure on Russian TV channels for them not to say that Nzhdeh was a nazi criminal.” Moreover, Markov has regarded the agreement between Armenia and the EU to be not a slap, but the EU’s preparation for attacking Russia. And the next country succeeding Armenia, according to him, is Belarus.

It is noteworthy that during the whole program the hosts have been trying to direct the guests in their responses and mocking the speakers who view Armenia not as “Russia’s wife”, but as an independent state. Besides, they have reminded that Russia is Armenia’s largest economic partner, security guarantor and Karabakh conflict is not turned into a large-scale war due to Russia.