Positions on NK Conflict in Political Documents Adopted by NATO Should Completely Reflect Efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs: Armen Ashotyan

On November 30, the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan received the Deputy Head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus Rosaria Puglisi.

Welcoming the guest in the RA National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan has highlighted NATO-Armenia cooperation, and in that context the role of the parliamentary diplomacy and has noted that the Committee on Foreign Relations is always ready to further closely cooperate with the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, aiming at discussing the agendas of cooperation, and issues on regional and international cooperation.

In the course of the meeting the sides touched upon the importance of the development of the constructive cooperation on the parliamentary platforms.

With regards to the partnership relations with the NATO Armen Ashotyan noted that the development of the relations with the ally had recorded qualitative growth of cooperation. In this context the Committee Chairman has underlined the circumstance that Armenia observes the relations with the NATO as an important part of its security system.

During the talk the sides also touched upon the significance of making collective efforts in the establishment of the international peace and stability, and connected with that the Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan has stated that Armenia has been and continues to remain committed to its readiness of turning from security consumer to security supplier. In this context the participation of the Armenian military to the missions being implemented in Lebanon under the auspice of the UN in parallel with the involvement in Kosovo and Afghanistan was highlighted.

During the meeting the parties also referred to the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Armen Ashotyan greatly emphasized the NATO support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediatory efforts, as well as underscored that the positions on the NK conflict in the political documents adopted by the NATO should completely reflect the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Regarding the Nagorno Karabakh conflict Armen Ashotyan has also talked about the deconstructive policy of Turkey being a NATO Member, noting that Turkey tries to implement its biased and destabilizing policy even on the NATO platform which is inadmissible.

During the talk the sides also discussed issues relating to the cooperation programs with the NATO in the sphere of education.

The parties touched upon the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in terms of the implementation of complementary foreign policy, observing it as a history of success.

At the end of the meeting the sides also discussed the further opportunities connected with the implementation of the joint programs with the NATO.