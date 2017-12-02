Ashot Petrosyan offers one million dollars to judge

The court hearing on the case of 11 members of the “Sasna Tsrer” group, continuing in the court of general jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork administrative districts, is accompanied by ridiculous incidents.

The pleading to change the measure of restraint set up against defendant Hovhannes Vardanyan turned into a show in the court hall.

Presenting the petition, Hovhannes Vardanyan’s defender stated that initially there have been no grounds for detention. The other defenders joined the petition.

Let us remind that Hovhannes Vardanyan has been detained for one year and four months.

Other defendants Ashot Petrosyan and Armen Lambaryan announced they were ready to pay one million dollars if Hovhannes Vardanyan’s restraint measure was exchanged with a pledge payment. “I will pay to you as well if you make a fair decision”, Ashot Petrosyan addressed the judge.

The judge became upset: “Never doubt the fairness of the judge…”. “I do not doubt your justice, I doubt the justice of the court, those are different things”, said Ashot Petrosyan.

Defender Grisha Balasanyan noted that if they continue like this, the pan-Armenian “Armenia” TV-marathon will collect more money. The judge agreed with the defender’s remark.

