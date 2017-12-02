On 1 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia who arrived in Artsakh with a working visit.

On the same day the Presidents of the two Armenian states convened a working consultation in the Artsakh Republic defense ministry devoted to the issues of consistent enhancement of the Defense Army’s combat efficiency, military cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, as well as the current situation along the borders.

Both sides highlighted ensuring high level of cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere of army building, qualifying it among the key guarantees of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

