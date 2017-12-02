Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:41 | December 2 2017
15:41 | December 2 2017

We must exclude ‘liberated territories’ term from our vocabulary: Lernik Hovhannisyan

“We must exclude the term “liberated territories” from our vocabulary”, Artsakh MP Lernik Hovhannisyan told Aravot.am: those are territories fixed in the Artsakh Republic Constitution and are part of the republic.

The MP notes that the local press often takes someone’s statement related to the territorial integrity of Artsakh, use it as a title and spread.

“Especially the part of our population, living in those regions, is quite sensitive. Additionally, Syrian-Armenian families have settled there, who live and hope to live on this land”, notes Lernik Hovhannisyan.

David ABAGHYAN

 

