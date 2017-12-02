Congressman Costa Embraces the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) praises Central California Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) for bringing onto his Washington, DC and California staffs three talented Armenian American participants in the ANCA’s Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program.

Launched in 2003, the program helps secure permanent employment and other professional opportunities in Washington, DC for young Armenian American professionals and recent graduates. The program was named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader from the Central Valley, who lost his life, as a young man, in a tragic car accident in 2005. His eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, have played a vital role in the expansion of this innovative program.

Through the years, the ANCA has developed a broad array of relationships in and around Capitol Hill and remains alert to new professional opportunities across the Washington, DC political, policymaking, and media landscapes. The CGP utilizes these resources and contacts to help candidates identify and secure jobs that fit their interests and needs. Tadeh Issakhanian and Alexa Fox of Congressman Costa’s Washington DC office and Denise Altounian of his Fresno office, each with roots in the Central Valley, are alumni of the program, which has, to date, helped well over 200 recent graduates and students explore career opportunities.

Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA) with his Fresno district staff member Denise Altounian (left) and an intern at an event hosted at Fresno City College. Altounian is an alumna of the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program.

“The ANCA of Central California is proud of Congressman Costa for so many reasons,” remarked ANCA of Central California’s Sevag Tateosian. “The Congressman is a great supporter of the Armenian Cause, who encourages and empowers Americans of Armenian descent to give back to America through public service. We deeply appreciate that our ‘A+’ Congressman has given so many young Armenian Americans from the Central Valley a chance to grow, learn and succeed on Capitol Hill,” added Tateosian.

For decades, since his election to the California State Assembly in 1978, the ANCA of Central California has maintained a positive and active relationship with Congressman Costa. Since his election to the U.S. House in 2004, Congressman Costa has consistently received a Congressional Grade of ‘A+’ from the ANCA as well as its biannual endorsement. The Congressman, who visited the Republic of Armenia in 2016, discussed his commitment on a wide range of Armenian American priorities in a shared dialogue he recently held on Capitol Hill with ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian.