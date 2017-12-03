PM suggests decriminalizing low-risk economic crimes

A Cabinet sitting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Prime Minister issued a number of instructions. The Premier’s first instruction suggested decriminalizing certain types of economic offences.

The Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, the Minister of Justice and the Chairman of State Revenue Committee to develop and submit to the Government Staff within two months draft legal acts on decriminalizing such economic offences subject to prosecution under the applicable Criminal Code as are deemed to be of lower social risk, and which can be dealt with effectively through administrative or civil proceedings.

In order to simplify and facilitate the procedure of granting certificates of country of origin, Karen Karapetyan instructed the Minister of Economic Development and Investments to develop in cooperation with the Executive Director of the Center for Strategic Initiatives and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and submit within a month’s time to the Government Staff proposals for simplifying and clarifying the procedure for the expertise and issuance of such certificates. The proposals should make a point of relevant discretionary powers, state the need and specify the procedures for conducting an expertise, as well as eventually provide the grounds for refusal.