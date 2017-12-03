Government reviews steps to implement investment programs

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation, attended by the ministers in charge of the economic block. The meeting discussed progress in the implementation of investment programs.

The Head of Government once again highlighted the need for government agencies to closely work with diplomatic missions, including the foreign diplomats accredited in our country and Armenia’s diplomats abroad.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that appropriate platforms should be set up within government agencies where investment programs will be generated and submitted to the Development Fund of Armenia which, in turn, will forward them to relevant structures and diplomatic representations. In this regard, the Premier deemed it necessary to appoint a responsible officer in each department who should follow up a specific program from the beginning to the end.

Reference was made to the joint work with international financial institutions, including banks. The Head of Government stressed that during the meetings held with representatives of international banks, the latter expressed interest in private sector investments. Pointing to the need for involving resources from international financial structures toward the private sector under the ongoing investment programs, Karen Karapetyan stressed that public agencies should be the driving force behind a specific program, no matter who is implementing it: the State or the private sector.

Touching upon the development of a set of indicators for assessing the activities of individual agencies, including the amount of investments, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that through consistent efforts it will be possible to record tangible achievements in the aforementioned directions.