CSTO statement – pro-Armenian? ‘168 Hours’

“To view this as a pro-Armenian step will be incorrect, inasmuch as a pro-Armenian position in this statement is not expressed, Belarus and Kazakhstan would be against it anyway. However, the fact that CSTO presidency is Armenia’s and Armenia is able to use the occasion for extorting confirmations of statements beneficial to it, should also be taken into account. CSTO has confirmed its positioning by a statement implying that it cannot interfere and can solely support the platform which is intended for the settlement of that issue. This is not a pro-Armenian statement, although the 3 principles which are touched upon, are Armenian diplomatic formulations, we have heard them a lot”, informs Russian military expert Pavel Felgenhauer to “168 Hours”, addressing CSTO’s statement on Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution on November 30.

He states that Armenia would not be able to propose such draft statement without Russia’s support. “Russia has supported in forming such statement, forasmuch as after the April War both CSTO and Russia became a target for criticism, which Russia tries to neutralize gradually. This can also be regarded as a step in favor of Armenian society, including all events which Russia initiated after the April War, equipping Armenia with far more powerful arms and weapons, forming an Armenian and Russian joint military detachment, Anti-aircraft Defense”, explains Mr. Felgenhauer.