Nerses Poghosyan puzzled about his imprisonment grounds

Defendant Hovhannes Petrosyan’s testimony during the court session on Zhirayr Sefilyan and others’ case annoyed defendant Nerses Poghosyan. The latter asked Hovhannes Petrosyan: “Now tell me, how it happened that by your and Smbo’s letters of testimony you took those weapons around all Armenia, Smbo was left out, I stayed in prison for a year and a half. Who told you I had taken weapons to Arthur’s place?” The court withdrew the first question which Poghosyan disapproved of: “Respected court, this year and a half remained a mystery to me, why am I in prison and that savage – in freedom, is it fair?”

To the second question Hovhannes Petrosyan replied that Galust has told that Nerses has taken weapons to Arthur’s place. This answer irritated Nerses Poghosyan: “But your letter of testimony does not entail such thing, that Galust has told that, and the reason for my imprisonment, Martinyan was insisting until the end, was Hovo’s letter of testimony.”

After Poghosyan’s mentioned announcement Petrosyan denied that he had told Nerses had taken weapons to Arthur’s place, Poghosyan asked what was stated in pre-investigation testimony: “I want to go to see my mother, my mother has been caught in a car accident, she has been lying in bed for 2 months, and I have been imprisoned for a year and a half, watching this clowning, my 3 sons have been growing up by exclaiming “daddy”, but as soon as my boys grow up, they will make your children pay for your deeds, because they are growing up as real men.”

The court applied a warning sanction against Poghosyan.

Arpine SIMONYAN