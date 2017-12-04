Unprecedented military exercises in Artsakh: imaginary enemy’s destruction

Military exercises were held between Armenia and Artsakh’s Armed Forces within the framework of military cooperation in the territory of Artsakh Republic. The joint Armed Forces of the two republics implement military exercises of this scale for the first time, aiming at showing the preparedness and the capacities of the units in case of attack.

The Commander of the joint troops, Tigran Parvanyan informs that according to the scenario of the military exercise the adversary has penetrated through the frontline of the Armenian side and the latter begins preventing the advancement of the adversary. “We mainly carry out attacking fights: that is, we not only stop the adversary but also implement a large-scale attack until the ultimate destruction”, mentions Tigran Parvanyan.

The air-investigation of the territory is carried out by the unmanned aerial vehicles. At the end, the commanders announced that the joint troops have successfully achieved the solution of the task they were assigned.

Luiza SUKIASYAN