Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:42 | December 4 2017
16:42 | December 4 2017

Unprecedented military exercises in Artsakh: imaginary enemy’s destruction

Unprecedented military exercises in Artsakh: imaginary enemy’s destruction

Military exercises were held between Armenia and Artsakh’s Armed Forces within the framework of military cooperation in the territory of Artsakh Republic. The joint Armed Forces of the two republics implement military exercises of this scale for the first time, aiming at showing the preparedness and the capacities of the units in case of attack.

The Commander of the joint troops, Tigran Parvanyan informs that according to the scenario of the military exercise the adversary has penetrated through the frontline of the Armenian side and the latter begins preventing the advancement of the adversary. “We mainly carry out attacking fights: that is, we not only stop the adversary but also implement a large-scale attack until the ultimate destruction”, mentions Tigran Parvanyan.

The air-investigation of the territory is carried out by the unmanned aerial vehicles. At the end, the commanders announced that the joint troops have successfully achieved the solution of the task they were assigned.    

Luiza SUKIASYAN

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Military

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook