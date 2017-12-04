Armenia and Artsakh joint armed forces conduct military exercises: Movses Hakobyan on outcomes

“The military units are led, they are in technically combatable condition, the staff is prepared for burning fire”, informed the Head of the General Headquarter of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, Movses Hakobyan. He mentioned that the joint Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh were formed 4 months ago: “You cannot destroy the enemy with merely defending yourself. This joint unit is aimed at attack, splitting the enemy and completely destroying it. This was the aim of the military exercise”, he noticed.

Addressing the fact that lately in Azerbaijan military exercises have been held similarly, Movses Hakobyan emphasized – the military exercises of the Armenian forces are not conditioned by the military exercises of the adversary and they were not planned for this time also.

“Good they are carrying out military exercised… it is important for our adversary to worth our victory, and not to be a weak one”, assured Movses Hakobyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN