Seyran Ohanyan to have complaints from his minister years: Armen Martirosyan

ORO alliance member, vice-president of “Heritage” party, Armen Martirosyan recalls that still in his MP years when he had met the Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan, he heard complaints about the condition of the country from Ohanyan himself. “I have heard that complaint, I have seen that stately mentality, I have heard his overviews, nothing is news from that aspect. The whole information arena was envisaged for that, including some “opposition forces” sent by the authorities and implementing a campaign against him as well. Seyran Ohanyan already maintained negative assessments about a set of bad phenomena, which eroded the grounds of our statehood”, explained Armen Martirosyan, addressing to the record of the explained wiretapping of former deputy defence minister Vahan Shirkhanyan and group leader Arthur Vardanyan’s conversation on the case of the “armed group”.

Let us remind you that pursuant to the published interpretation, Vahan Shirkhanyan told he had talked to the former minister of defence, Seyran Ohanyan, the latter, pursuant to the record, had assured Shirkhanyan that he would not go against the people, and when “Serzh Sargsyan is overthrown, everything will come to Seyran’s hands, he will do as we say immediately.”

“Seyran Ohanyan is a staff officer, and the pride codex of the staff officer speaks about an eternal devotion to the people and the motherland. That Seyran Ohanyan would stay side to side with people and it was not the first time he would do that, he had been standing beside people since 1988, participating in the liberation fight of Artsakh, being a staff officer of the Soviet Union, having a far better prospect which was suggested at the time, and he has not accepted back at the time, and gone, has been beside his Artsakh and Armenia-lovers”, added Armen Martirosyan

Arpine SIMONYAN