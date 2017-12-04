‘I would advise Mr. Bozhko not to try to engage Armenian community into political developments’: Ambassador’s adviser in Ukraine

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia officially denies the information spread by Ukraine’s former Ambassador, Alexander Bozhko, holding that Armenians have participated in the rally against Poroshenko organized by Saakashvili. “The information does not comply with the reality, and Armenian community is very upset”, informed the adviser of the Ambassador, Arman Abovyan.

“I would advise Mr. Bozhko to refrain from spreading non-reliable information and trying to engage Armenian community into Ukraine’s domestic or various political developments. I announce that Armenian community has no relation with the information spread by Mr. Bozhko. It is possible that any random person, not an Armenian in nationality, has taken the Armenian flag and taken part in the rally, and it is possible that this is a provocation”, explained the adviser of the Ambassador.

Arpine SIMONYAN

P.s. The former Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia, Alexander Bozhko informed “Aravot” on this, that perhaps people leaving such comments “cannot read Armenian, that blame me for this. The opposite, if you read my publication, you will see that I am concerned with such developments.”

Photographs of the former Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia and the Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine from Facebook profiles