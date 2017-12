Read count: * Share Print

On December 4-5 the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov will be in the capital of the RF in Moscow on a working visit, where at the invitation of the State Duma of Russia will take part in the International Conference Parliamentarians against Drugs and deliver a speech.

