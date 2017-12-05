‘Turkey will not succeed in tucking into OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ circle’: Turkologist

“Chavushoglu’s announcement, as such, is not the first one. In recent years, Turkey has tried to start initiatives in favor of Azerbaijan and tuck into the list of Minsk Group Co-chairs, however, those efforts have failed”, explains Turkologist Ruben Safrastyan, addressing to the announcement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlut Chavushoglu in days, implying that Turkey makes efforts for Karabakh issue resolution.

He is convinced that Turkey’s attempts on becoming a part of negotiation process will fail: “The reason is that Turkey evidently defends Azerbaijan. Besides, Minsk Group co-chairs do not have any wish to enlarge their circle. I am assured, that Turkey will not succeed in tucking into Minsk Group Co-chairs’ circle.”

As regards the negotiation process, Safrastyan witnessed – Azerbaijan not only makes it fail, but also makes provocations by applying military force on the border: “It shows that it is not interested in the peaceful negotiation process in that way.”

Addressing to the large-scale military exercises by Azerbaijan in Nakhijevan at the end of November, the speaker explained that they are a threat to Armenia: “I think Azerbaijan and Turkey seek for opportunities for strengthening their military presence in Nakhijevan, which evokes concerns.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN