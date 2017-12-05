Visit Artsakh and you will see free, independent and democratic state: Eduard Sharmazanov’s Speech in RF State Duma

On December 4, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov at the invitation of the State Duma of Russia took part in the International Conference Parliamentarians against Drugs and delivered a speech. The RA NA Deputy Speaker noted:

“Dear Mr moderator,

Dear colleagues,

The problems of the drugs and their illegal circulation are considered to be a challenge for the international community. That crime has a close connection with other challenges: international terrorism and illegal money laundering. Taking into consideration that the illegal circulation of the drugs is a challenge for today’s world, I should note that it is also a security challenge. The fight against this vice requires united and coordinated fighting. The Republic of Armenia calls on to fight more decisively against that vice and work out united strategy for overcoming that challenge. Armenia has such effective experience with the CSTO countries, and this conference can open a new page and an opportunity against that challenge.

I should mention with regret that today once again we witnessed the false and anti-Armenian rhetoric of the Azerbaijani representatives. Instead of unduly accusing Armenia and Artsakh you should disturb yourself and read the international reports on Azerbaijan. And I call on the participants of the absurd speeches on Artsakh and all international colleagues to visit Artsakh. Visit Artsakh and you will see that the citizens of Artsakh build a democratic, free and independent republic.

I call on all of us to fight against terrorism, lie, racism, drug-trafficking and all international challenges through united efforts.

Summing up his speech, taking into consideration the importance of the problem I propose to discuss the issue of establishing the organization Parliamentarians against Drugs.

Thank you for attention.”