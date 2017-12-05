Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:04 | December 5 2017
19:04 | December 5 2017

‘Turkey itself blocked and continues to block the channels for normalisation of Armenian-Turkish relations’

‘Turkey itself blocked and continues to block the channels for normalisation of Armenian-Turkish relations’

Answer of Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Кocharyan to the question by Panorama.am news agency

Question: Mr. Kocharyan, how would you comment on Turkish president Erdogan`s statement, that Armenia is blocking all channels of bilateral cooperation?

Answer: The channels for normalisation of relations with Turkey are well known. Those are the Armenian-Turkish Protocols signed in Zurich, in 2009, as well as their ratification. Since Turkey refused to ratify those protocols, it is Turkey itself that has blocked and continues to block the channels for normalisation of the Armenian-Turkish relations.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook