Armen Bilyan murders police officer Gagik Mkrtchyan, and Smbat Barseghyan murders Arthur Vanoyan’

The trial on the case of Armen Lambaryan, Arthur Melkonyan, Tigran Sargsyan, Arthur Soghomonyan, Garnik Hovakimyan, Hovhannes Vardanyan, Vardges Gevorgyan, Manvel Atoyan, Ashot Petrosyan, Karo Yeghnukyan and Khachatur Gichyan, the members of “Sasna Tsrer” group, accused of police patrol regiment building occupation and a set of heavy crimes in 2016, entered into the phase of hearings in which the indictments of the defendants are published by prosecutors.

Armen Lambaryan, particularly, is accused of acquiring, keeping and transferring arms and weapons illegally, occupying police station of the Republic of Armenia and taking hostages. The indictment constitutes that he has occupied the police station and taken 8 police officers in hostage with the aim of imposing a certain requirement on the government, in the membership organized group. He has captured the gun from one of the police officers, was thrust into the military warehouse of the police station together with the other members, made the officers in shift open the door and then captured arms and weapons, including guns, approximately 700 bullets.

“They have taken arms by Arayik Khandoyan’s order, and transferred the arms and weapons into one of the station’s building by Armen Lambaryan’s order. Pavel Manukyan has ordered not to harm hostage-police officer Khachatur Muradyan, emphasizing the fact of him being a hostage”, implies the indictment. The prosecutor also read that police officer Gagik Mkrtchyan has been murdered by Armen Bilyan, and Smbat Barseghyan (this defendant is accused of another police officer’s murder) has murdered Arthur Vanoyan, and police officer Khachatur Muradyan has escaped by passing over the fence of the backyard, using the opportune moment of the group members’ inattention.

Pursuant to the indictment, Armen Bilyan has ordered his relatives and acquaintances to take part in protests at Khorenatsi street, break the lines of the police officers and join them on the phone.

Arthur Soghomonyan’s indictment, besides including the deeds in which the other members of the group are accused of, constitutes an accusation of capturing property. In particular, he has captured 14 million AMD from an ATM together with the other members of the group, the 300.000 of which the police officers have found with him.

Luiza SUKIASYAN