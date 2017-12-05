Armenian Defence Ministry’s useless military equipment to be demolished by NATO Maintenance and Supply Organization

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Artak Zakaryan represented the draft bill on verification of the agreement on cooperation support between the Republic of Armenia and NATO Maintenance and Supply Organization during the parliamentary discussion. The agreement defines the frameworks and main principles of the cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and NATO organization. The frameworks of the cooperation are goods and service supply, technical support and NATO Trust Fund program’s implementation. Artak Zakaryan informed that NATO Maintenance and Supply Organization is one of NATO’s auxiliary bodies. They have succeeded in reaching consensus over formulations of the norms defining tax, customs privileges, as well as diplomatic immunity.

Around 1,5 million Euro program is going to be implemented on demilitarization and dismantling of arms and military equipment, also mine clearance awareness and education program by the coordination of Germany and NATO Maintenance and Supply Organization.

Such military equipment is already accumulated and inasmuch as we have international obligations, they should be demolished. Armenia decides what equipment is not useful and should be subject to demolition by itself. It is planned to demolish 140 point useless equipment of Armed Forces and 21 point armored military machines. The scrap metal will be sold and the financial means by the initial estimations amounting to approximately 100.000 Euros will go to the implementation of the mine threats awareness program, that is – mine clearance. Demining operations will be carried out in 4 regions. The control will be maintained by the Ministry of Defence.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN