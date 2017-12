Artsakh soldier Haykaz Movsisyan’s performance is the most awaited for his fellow servicemen: he has been playing duduk for five years, including clarinet and zurna. Sometimes he teaches his friends too.

And Hamlet Hovhannisyan sings. He has interrupted his education to be recruited.

After finishing his duty to the homeland, he will continue to study at the State College of Culture. He plans to specialize in singing.

Luiza SUKIASYAN