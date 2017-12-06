Energy priorities of EU and Eastern Partner countries discussed at international conference in Bratislava

The energy development strategies of the European Union member states and Eastern Partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) were discussed during the 10th annual SET PLAN Conference and Central European Energy Conference in Bratislava, Slovakia on 29 November – 1 December.

The event brought together decision makers, experts and local authorities dealing with energy efficiency and development issues. The main topic discussed during the Conference was the future EU Energy Strategies for 2030 and 2050.

The 10th annual SET PLAN Conference, combined with the 11th Central European Energy Conference (CEEC XI), was held under the auspices of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU. SET PLAN 2017 reviewed the progress achieved in the last decade in the energy transition and the implementation process of the Energy Union, with a special focus on the role of its Research and Innovation (R&I) dimension. The conference paid special attention to evaluation of the role of Central European member states, including their contribution to the implementation of the goals of the Energy Union and the Integrated SET Plan.