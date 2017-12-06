EU-Armenia relations in the CEPA era: What’s Next?

On 5 December 2017, in its office in Brussels, European Friends of Armenia hosted an exclusive briefing on EU-Armenia relations with ArmenAshotyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, and Head of the Armenian delegations to the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Eastern Partnership (Euronest).

This event, which took place against the background of the recent Eastern Partnership Summit and the signing of the new EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), was moderated by Diogo Pinto, Director of EuFoA, and attended by more than 30 participants, representing EU institutions, diplomatic missions, international NGOs, think tanks and the media.