Armenian “Kochari” traditional group dance has been included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, informs UNESCO official Twitter account. Dolma making and sharing tradition has also been included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, which, however, has been recognized as Azerbaijani.

