Putin announces run for election

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation announced during the meeting with the workers of “GAZ” (Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod) that he will be participating in presidential elections in 2018.

“Yes I will run as a candidate for the presidency of the Russian Federation”, he said adding,”there will not be a better place and a better occasion for this statement”.

Putin’s statement was fallowed by applause.

The President of the Russian Federation thanked for such reaction and highlighted that Russia will always go forward, “and no one will ever stop it.”

“United Russia” party supported his candidacy.