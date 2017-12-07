On 7 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation devoted to the realization of a number of educational programs.

Minister of education, science and sport Narine Aghabalyan presented information on the course of the activities.

The Head of the State underlined the imperative of coordinated work between the legislative and executive branches of power, as well as close cooperation with Mother Armenia and the Diaspora for successful implementation of the set targets.

