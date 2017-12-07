‘Russia to seek to be the only mediator in Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogues’, Boris Navasardyan

“Abrupt changes are not possible in the format of OSCE Minsk Group format – neither extension of co-chairs, nor deepen contradictions within the group”, told Boris Navasardyan, president of Yerevan Press Club, in the interview with Aravot.am.

He noted that Russia at the same time will seek to have a special role in Minsk Group presenting certain initiativies: “It will seek to be the only mediator in the format of Armenian-Azerbaijani dialogues.”

According to Navasardyan, in the context of Artsakh conflict expectations of Turkey and Azerbaijan on Russia are exaggerated. “They believed that Russia will impose Armenia to make concessions. But Lavrov’s statements in Yerevan prove that what Russia expects from Azerbaijan, that is to say, involving in Eurasian different processes, Azerbaijan is not ready to implement”, explained Boris Navasardyan.

Luiza SUKIASYAN