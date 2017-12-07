‘UNESCO dirty games’, ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan

Ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan considers UNESCO’s recognition of “Dolma” making and sharing tradition as Azerbaijani one including it in Intangible Cultural Heritage List as a dirty game. “It is a dirty game, a lot of cultural ethnic elements cannot be proven, they are regional. Those dirty games evoke confrontations between people. It is understandable that UNESCO politicized the whole process of intangible cultural heritage. The substantiations of historical, scientific and ethnic genealogy of cultural elements being included in those lists leave no influence on UNESCO’s decisions. The private factors, relations and influence levels of the country play a far greater role”, explains Hranush Kharatyan.

Let us remind you that Armenian “Kochari” traditional group dance has been included in UNESCO Tangible Cultural Heritage list, and “Dolma” making and sharing has been recognized as Azerbaijani.

Arpine SIMONYAN