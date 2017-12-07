Speaker and MPs of Armenia’s Parliaments on Moscow’s border checkpoint: MP complains

“Yelq” bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan told about a noteworthy incident of how our MPs have been treated on the border checkpoint during the Q&A between the Parliament and the government. He informed that it is already the 8th day he wants to give a question to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edward Nalbandian, but he does not come to the Parliament: “At the invitation of the President of Tajikistan a delegation had visited it from the Armenian Parliament, Mr. Babloyan, I apologize, I imply the second person of our state. During the way back, at Moscow’s airport, where Moscow-Yerevan plane was delayed and in front of all passengers, at the checkpoint, I understand that we cross the border of another state, should obey their laws, but being EAEU member, they searched the second person of the Republic of Armenia, a random sergeant ordered him to remove his belt in front of all people. It is displeasing, it refers to the second person of our Republic.”

He asked whether an international agreement exists allowing not do this. In the end, Sasun Mikaelyan mentioned that if the president of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin comes to Armenia, we accept him at a high level and do not make him remove his belt: “As a soldier, it was very unpleasant to me.”

The government urged to formulate the question in written saying that the Minister of Foreign Affairs would respond to it.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN