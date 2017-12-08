Armenian capital Yerevan to become greener and more energy efficient

Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, will become a greener and more energy-efficient place thanks to the €7 million in funding provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the framework of the EU-supported Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) project.

It is expected that the energy efficiency in public buildings in Yerevan such as kindergartens will improve, thereby reducing CO2 emissions. The project will help bring local buildings closer to European Union standards by introducing renewable energy solutions and offer better access to disabled people.

This project also involves the improvement of solid waste management. The current local landfill site will be replaced with a brand new site meeting superior health standards, and waste diversion measures will also be implemented in Yerevan and the surrounding regions, benefiting an overall population of 1.9 million.

The E5P is a multi-donor fund to encourage municipal investments in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership region. The fund merges financial contributions from the EU and a group of 21 nations, which are then used to leverage national funds and loans from international financial institutions.