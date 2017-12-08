Military expert on Armed Forces General-Lieutenant Haykaz Baghmanyan’s dismissal

Military expert Karen Vrtanesyan is not similar with the scandalous stories connected with the deputy chief of staff of Armed Forces, General-Lieutenant, Haykaz Baghmanyan’s name, because of which he hesitates to express an opinion on whether the General’s dismissal was an achievement or a loss. “The last time I have heard about Haykaz Baghmanyan was in 1993-1994, one of his soldiers’ opinion and it was not a positive one… the experience shows that media publications are not a satisfactory source about any given person if actually proven facts do not underlie it, media versions do not mean anything”, explained Karen Vrtanesyan, not wanting to inform what negative opinion he was told by one of Baghmanyan’s soldiers.

Let us remind you that Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan told during the interview that General-Lieutenant Haykaz Baghmanyan has submitted a dismissal report, by his order, for the reason of not implementing the working agreement and the incompatibility of the service. To our view implying that usually for working shortcomings people are subject to punishment, was the simple dismissal enough, in this case, Mr. Vrtanesyan replied: “It is not mentioned anywhere for what kind of shortcomings he has been dismissed, that question is better to be given to the Defence Minister.”

Arpine SIMONYAN