Artsakh Has Become Independent from the USSR and Declared Its Independence on the Same Legal Bases as Armenia and Lithuania: Eduard Sharmazanov to Ambassador of Lithuania

On December 6, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov received Erikas Petrikas, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the RA.

Welcoming the Ambassador in the RA National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov has documented that Lithuania is the first country that has recognized the independence of the RA, and the only one from the Baltic countries that has recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The RA NA Vice President has highly assessed the Armenian-Lithuanian bilateral relations and noted that in the near future he is going to visit Lithuania on an official visit.

Eduard Sharmazanov has touched upon the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU on November 24, recording that Armenia is the only country which joins the EEU and signs an agreement with the European Union. According to the RA NA Vice President, Armenia can be a reliable bridge between the EEU and EU member countries.

Eduard Sharmazanov referred to the issues regarding the ongoing institutional reforms, the development of democracy and the fight against corruption in Armenia.

With regards to the Artsakh problem the RA NA Vice President noted: “Artsakh has never been part of Azerbaijan, becoming independent by referendum before the collapse of the USSR. Artsakh has as much right to be independent, as Armenia and Lithuania, as it has been separated from the USSR and has declared independence on the same legal bases.”

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to the RA Erikas Petrikas congratulated the RA NA Vice President on the occasion of signing Armenia-EU Agreement and qualified Lithuania-Armenia relations exemplary. Mr Petrikas has noted that Armenia is the only EEU country with which Lithuania has increased the volumes of export. In the Ambassador’s word, though the indices of the goods turnover are not big, both the potential and the wish to cooperate are big. Erikas Petrikas has talked about the Armenian-Lithuanian achievements in the spheres of economy, culture, education and has gladly stated that among the Eastern Partnership countries Lithuania attaches great place to the deepening of relations with Armenia. The Ambassador gladly touched upon the creation of the Lithuanian community in Armenia.