‘They find weapons in Liska’s house: where is his whole family case? In his Monument house?”: Hranush Kharatyan

Deputy Justice Minister Suren Krmoyan, speaking at the discussion on “Corruption and Security Challenges”, organized by “Transparency International” anti-corruption centre, touched upon the government’s steps to reduce corruption.

Ethnographer Hranush Kharatyan responded: “The right you are talking about is nothing if that right has no function in the court. So once the right is not put into force, you can throw away the whole National Assembly. The right should function. All these rights are just paper to burn. Last year we voted for the Constitution that was imposed on us through dirty mechanisms. We witnessed how hard the authorities fought to impose this Constitution on us. The concept of justification for that Constitution says Armenia is a country of liberal economy, where inequality is natural. The whole Constitution is built on the idea of that inequality. Who says that liberal economy is a society of inequality? And who says that the government has nothing to do with the problem of inequality?”.

She spoke in concrete examples to show how corrupt the power in our country is: “They found weapons in Liska’s house [former head of Syunik Marz Surik Khachatryan], where is Liska’s case now? We see what is happening, the court is discussing issues of weapon discoveries, then where is Liska’s case? Mr. Krmoyan, can you give a logical explanation of where the whole family case of Liska is? Is it in his Monument castle? You, the Republican Party, support him, I am fighting against the authorities. What can the civil society do other than pointing at his castle?”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN