Parliament passes draft law on state budget for 2018

On December 8, the RA National Assembly continued the work of the regular sittings voting by passing all the legislative initiatives debated in the previous two days.

As a result of voting, the basic financial document of the coming year, the RA draft law on the State Budget of the Republic of Armenia for 2018, was also passed with 64 for and 35 against.

The deputies welcomed the teachers and the pupils of Yerevan Lev Tolstoy N 128 Basic School, who had visited the parliament within the framework of the NA Open Doors programme and were observing the work of the NA sitting.

The RA NA Speaker Ara Babloyan informed that on December 12 at 11:00 the RA extraordinary sitting would be convened.

The parliament ended with this the work of the regular sittings convened on December 5.

