Vanadzor development master plan discussed with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation to discuss the Vanadzor Master Plan, which has been developed by experienced specialists from Palermo and Moscow based on the current concept. The Master Plan incorporates about a dozen attractive sites of interest to potential investors.

A task force was said to have been established with a view to improving the city’s overall appearance, landscaping, infrastructure and branding. Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed to continue making active efforts in this direction, finalize the Master Plan with such accurate cost estimates and investment programs that may be presented to investors.