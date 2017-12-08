Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:32 | December 8 2017
21:32 | December 8 2017

Vanadzor development master plan discussed with Prime Minister

Vanadzor development master plan discussed with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation to discuss the Vanadzor Master Plan, which has been developed by experienced specialists from Palermo and Moscow based on the current concept. The Master Plan incorporates about a dozen attractive sites of interest to potential investors.

A task force was said to have been established with a view to improving the city’s overall appearance, landscaping, infrastructure and branding. Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed to continue making active efforts in this direction, finalize the Master Plan with such accurate cost estimates and investment programs that may be presented to investors.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook