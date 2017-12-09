Reservations about ‘movements’

With all respect for all kinds of social movements, I, nevertheless, do not hurry to join them. First of all, because I have reservations about joining any “stream”. And secondly, I try to avoid populist, emotional decisions.

Prohibition of rebroadcasting of Russian channels in Armenia, on the grounds that, sometimes, anti-Armenian programs are being reported, I do not think is a bright idea. First of all, along with Putin’s brutal propaganda, those channels also broadcast high-quality, interesting, non-political programs. Secondly, TV channels today have impact on the audience above 50, most younger people prefer the Internet. And anything can be found on the Internet, including quite reasonable, solid and unbiased Russian-language sources. To explain the Armenian society that Putin’s propagandists are lying everywhere is perhaps necessary, but to prohibit something… we have already gone through it.

I have even more reservations on depriving Hakob Hakobyan of the mandate. Even if there are adequate legal mechanisms, is it right to deprive the deputy of his mandate for any, democratic or undemocratic, smart or stupid thought? Of course, the Chairman of the National Assembly Social Commission should understand that butter or meat are not objects of luxury, they are included in the diet of any modern human, and the price increases are huge blows to our vulnerable population. A politician living in a poor country should also think 10 times before making any judgment over poverty. But let me repeat, the deprivation of mandate for the position expressed may be a bad precedent. The best way to “punish” a deputy is not electing him any longer, and Hakob Hakobyan would no longer become a deputy in a normal society. But elections will arrive, the voters will be reminded of Hakobyan’s “benevolence”, and the mandate will again appear in the deputy’s hands.

And finally, how is Hakob Hakobyan different from the majority of his faction members? Because he expresses his opinion and the others hide their contempt for the poor? Is hiding better? One of my friends made the following comparison. Hrayr Tovmasyan says it is necessary to carry out consistent work to separate the wings of the authorities. The same faction member Manvel Grigoryan says, “You have both the hammer and the nail”. Who is sincerer?

Aram ABRAHAMYAN