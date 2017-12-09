Can you imagine, poor Armenian society also eats butter, even meat and meat products?: ‘Haykakan Zhamanak’

Perhaps we will surprise Khosrov Harutyunyan if we insist that the poor in Armenia have become so much poorer that they have even started using less potatoes. This is not a baseless statement. This is a fact registered by the National Statistical Service of Armenia, the NSS. The same NSS, reporting economic growth that the same Republicans admire.

The NSS data are as follows. When Republicans took full power in 2008, the poorest 10 percent of Armenia’s population were consuming 3.3 kg of potatoes per month in average. In 2016 the index was already 2.8 kilograms. That is, the poorest now use 15 percent less potatoes than 8 years ago. By anticipating a possible “counter-attack” that although they consume potatoes less, they eat more meat, butter and fruits, let us present the other data. The poorest 10 percent of the population in 2008 used an average of 200 grams of butter and oil per month, while in 2016, 100 grams. That is, twice less. In 2008 they consumed one kilogram of meat and meat products per month, while in 2016, 900 grams. 10 percent of decrease. In 2008, they consumed 2 kilograms of fruits and berries per month, in 2016, 1.7 kilograms. 15 percent of decrease. Sugar consumption by the poorest has dropped twice.

Khosrov Harutyunyan perhaps will be shocked by these data. Can you imagine the poor Armenian society also eats butter, even meat and meat products? Moreover, they use fruits and sugar as well. Whereas Mr. Harutyunyan believes that the poor should only eat potatoes. Such a shock, such a disappointment! The impression is that the poor do this deliberately. Moreover, they do this with special cruelty against Khosrov Harutyunyan.

But we must admit that the Republicans are on the right track. If during 8 years of their full power, people have started eating less, then after another 8 years the NSS will have to record that Khosrov Harutyunyan has reached his goal: people eat only potatoes and even 3 times less than now.