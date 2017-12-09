Information on Artsakh army firing at Orta Karvend village in Aghdam region from large caliber guns and mortars not true: Artsakh Defence Ministry Press Service

Constant and monotonous messages spread by the official Baku propaganda machine on the ceasefire violation by the Armenian army, as well as the information on December 8 that allegedly the Artsakh army fired at the village of Orta Karvend in Aghdam region from large caliber guns and mortars, are not true.

The Defence Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh announces that the frontline units of the Defence Army strictly follow the ceasefire regime and never target peaceful settlements, and in case of further provocations by the opponent in the frontline the Azerbaijani side will have to bear all the responsibility.

Artsakh Defence Ministry Press Service